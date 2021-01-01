California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of MetroCity Bankshares worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,012,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, CFO Farid Tan sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $303,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 807,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,922.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $319,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,919.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MCBS opened at $14.42 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $370.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.50.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

