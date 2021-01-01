California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

KRO opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

