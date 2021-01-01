Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63. 126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calloway’s Nursery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64.

Calloway's Nursery, Inc operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 19 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.