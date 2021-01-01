Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.
In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.35. 869,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,760. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.