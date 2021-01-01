Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,685,000 after purchasing an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.35. 869,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,760. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.