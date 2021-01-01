Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised shares of Canada Goose from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.99.

Canada Goose stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Canada Goose by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,628,000 after purchasing an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,431,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,899,000 after buying an additional 1,122,533 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,126,000 after buying an additional 961,649 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 954,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 74,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

