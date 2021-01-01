Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway reported sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $6.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.69. 179,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,116. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.47. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

