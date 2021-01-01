Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $429,623.50

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $429,623.50 and approximately $23,071.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00040748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00299641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017046 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.31 or 0.01984292 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

