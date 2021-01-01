Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67.

Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an anti-inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

