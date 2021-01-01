Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

CCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. 25,679,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,542,535. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

