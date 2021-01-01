Carriage Services (CSV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Carriage Services (NYSE: CSV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/29/2020 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

12/23/2020 – Carriage Services was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – Carriage Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2020 – Carriage Services was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2020 – Carriage Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

NYSE:CSV opened at $31.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $84.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $870,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,107,658.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $98,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,007 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the third quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 74.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 90,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 38,689 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 56.0% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 83,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 29,867 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

