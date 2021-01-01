Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.81

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.81 and traded as high as $180.25. Casey’s General Stores shares last traded at $178.87, with a volume of 145,468 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 36,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

