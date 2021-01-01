Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Cap of $25.72 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, TOKOK, Gate.io and Binance. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $25.72 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00041839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00027811 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00011136 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.