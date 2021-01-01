Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 8.7%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.42. 932,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 803,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 5,364.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 679,735 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,497,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,630,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 210.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 192,455 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.