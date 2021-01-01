Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $7.97. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 12,983,922 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB lowered Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.58.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.51.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The company had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.5915505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

