Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 3,589,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,052,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

