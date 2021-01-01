Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 5.4% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 3,589,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,052,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDEV shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $417.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 6.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,861 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth about $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

