Centennial Resource Development (OTCMKTS:CDEV) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDEV) traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.50. 3,228,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 11,021,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Centennial Resource Development (OTCMKTS:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

