CertiK Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. CertiK has a market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00131339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00557978 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00155120 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00299693 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00079401 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,684,099 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,746,298 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.