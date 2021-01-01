CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Up 5.9%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.27 and last traded at $43.92. 215,262 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 138,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,550.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $479,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CEVA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

