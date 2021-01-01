ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards Sells 14,218 Shares

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $869,857.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,864.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.69. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCXI. BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 42.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 31.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 36.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

