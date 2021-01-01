Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 0.2%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.26. Approximately 15,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 34,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,052.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.07.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the Metates project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

