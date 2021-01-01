Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,913 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after buying an additional 535,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 132.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 960,161 shares during the period. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

