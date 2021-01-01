China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Biologic Products, Inc., through its indirect majority-owned subsidiary, is principally engaged in the research, development, production, manufacturing and sale of plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and other health care facilities in China. Its subsidiary, Shandong Taibang Biological Products Co. Ltd., operates from its manufacturing facility located in Taian City, Shandong Province. The Company’s principal products include its approved human albumin and immunoglobulin products. These human albumin products are mainly used to increase blood volume and its immunoglobulin products are used for the treatment and prevention of diseases. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:CBPO opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.31. China Biologic Products has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.29.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $138.54 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Biologic Products will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,962,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,665,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 464,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 64,558 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 139,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

