ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.28

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.28 and traded as high as $24.36. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 5,077 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.73.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

