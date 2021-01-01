Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,329.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

CMG traded up $12.54 on Friday, reaching $1,386.71. 217,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 165.87, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,330.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,236.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,435.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

