Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.06.

CHD opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.47. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

