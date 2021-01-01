Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cimpress stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $126.59.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 6.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 55,415 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

