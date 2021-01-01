Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2021

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $27.05. Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 201,328 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.46. The stock has a market cap of £112.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit