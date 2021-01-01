Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Down to $27.90

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $27.05. Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 201,328 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.46. The stock has a market cap of £112.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.82.

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

