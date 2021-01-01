Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.51

Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and traded as high as $6.68. Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.90. The company has a market cap of C$104.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Clarke Inc. (CKI.TO) (TSE:CKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter.

Clarke Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in middle market, turnaround, PIPEs, bridge financing, recapitalization, and buyout companies. It invests in undervalued or underperforming businesses with hard assets. It invests in companies, securities or other assets such as real estate, which can be public or private entities.

