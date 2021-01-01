Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.05. 255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58.

Clarkson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKNHF)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

