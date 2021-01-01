Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC Buys Shares of 52,862 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000. NextEra Energy accounts for about 3.6% of Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $268,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $623,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,042,300.00. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,496 shares of company stock worth $28,082,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

