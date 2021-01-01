Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $28.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 11,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $269,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $46,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,283. Insiders own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLFD. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

