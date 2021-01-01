Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CLIGF stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clinigen Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $942.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

