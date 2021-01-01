CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.33. Approximately 233,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,435,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.40.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.70 million. Equities analysts expect that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (DOC.V) (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

