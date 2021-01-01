Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCEP. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.16.

NYSE CCEP opened at $49.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.76. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

