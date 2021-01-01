CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Trading 5.2% Higher

CohBar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBR)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.42. 266,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 349,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CohBar by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CohBar by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

