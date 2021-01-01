ColossusXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $21.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007798 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,579,618,823 coins and its circulating supply is 12,538,576,996 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

