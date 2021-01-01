Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBU. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Neil E. Fesette sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $139,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,272 shares in the company, valued at $396,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $152,539.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

