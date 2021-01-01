Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.