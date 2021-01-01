Comparing China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) and Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Vinci shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vinci pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Mengniu Dairy pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Vinci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Vinci’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $11.44 billion 2.03 $594.06 million $1.52 38.72 Vinci $53.83 billion 1.13 $3.65 billion N/A N/A

Vinci has higher revenue and earnings than China Mengniu Dairy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Mengniu Dairy and Vinci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vinci 0 3 4 0 2.57

Volatility and Risk

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinci beats China Mengniu Dairy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment manufactures and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also manufactures, distributes, and sells chilled juice and drinks, ambient juice and drinks, water ice, and culinary and plant-based products, as well as formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide. The company also designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructure and public amenities, such as motorways, bridges, tunnels, and urban roads with a network of 3,564 kilometers under public-private partnership arrangements; and provides industry, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology services. In addition, the company builds and maintains roads, motorways, railways, and urban infrastructure projects; produces materials, such as asphalt mixes; and operates quarries for aggregates, as well as designs and constructs residential and commercial property, civil engineering infrastructure, specialized civil engineering, water and pipeline infrastructure, and other projects. Further, it develops residential properties, business properties, and managed residences, as well as provides property services. VINCI SA was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

