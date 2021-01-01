Comparing Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) & Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kona Grill and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A Luby’s -18.18% -41.14% -18.38%

This table compares Kona Grill and Luby’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A Luby’s $214.02 million 0.41 -$15.23 million N/A N/A

Luby’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kona Grill and Luby’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Luby’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luby’s beats Kona Grill on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc. provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's restaurants, Fuddruckers restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurants, Fuddruckers franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of August 29, 2019, the company operated 124 restaurants; and franchised 102 Fuddruckers restaurants. As of November 15, 2019, it operated 32 locations through Culinary Contract Services. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

