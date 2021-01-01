Comparing Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR)

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Pembina Pipeline has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pembina Pipeline 16.89% 7.96% 3.35% Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Pembina Pipeline shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pembina Pipeline and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pembina Pipeline 0 6 9 0 2.60 Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus price target of $41.45, suggesting a potential upside of 75.21%. Given Pembina Pipeline’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pembina Pipeline is more favorable than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pembina Pipeline and Terra Energy & Resource Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pembina Pipeline $5.45 billion 2.39 $1.12 billion $2.00 11.83 Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pembina Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Terra Energy & Resource Technologies.

Summary

Pembina Pipeline beats Terra Energy & Resource Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America. The Facilities segment offers processing and fraction facilities, and other infrastructure related services to provide customers with natural gas and natural gas liquid services, as well as 326 thousands of barrels per day of natural gas liquids fractionation, 21 millions of barrels of cavern storage, and associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities. The Marketing & New Ventures segment buys and sells hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and other basins. Pembina Pipeline Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies Company Profile

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

