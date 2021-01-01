CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $42,845.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,658.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock worth $5,012,209. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Shares of CNMD opened at $112.00 on Friday. CONMED has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.63. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

