Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.93 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $151,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 660.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 239,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 706.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 185,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,076,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

