Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.18 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $138,863.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00041175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00306574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.89 or 0.01984434 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

