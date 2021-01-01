Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.83

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $145.83 and traded as high as $160.98. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $160.78, with a volume of 2,929,600 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 141,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 54.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 528.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

