Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) traded up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.47. 1,044,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 704,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $92,000.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

