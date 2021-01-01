Contrasting Barnes Group (NYSE:B) & Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN)

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Barnes Group and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.49 billion 1.72 $158.35 million $3.21 15.79 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group $21.10 million 14.04 $2.74 million N/A N/A

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.0% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Barnes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 7.19% 8.63% 4.14% Nisun International Enterprise Development Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Barnes Group and Nisun International Enterprise Development Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 4 6 4 0 2.00 Nisun International Enterprise Development Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.93, suggesting a potential downside of 13.34%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Nisun International Enterprise Development Group.

Volatility & Risk

Barnes Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Nisun International Enterprise Development Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc. provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices. This segment also designs and manufactures hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold assemblies for injection molding applications; provides force and motion control solutions for various metal forming and other industrial markets; and designs and develops robotic grippers, end-of-arm tooling systems, sensors, and other automation components for intelligent robotic handling solutions and industrial automation applications. In addition, it manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components used in transportation and industrial applications, including mechanical springs, and high-precision punched and fine-blanked components. This segment sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. The Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision machined components and assemblies turbine engines; and nacelles, and structures for commercial and military aircrafts. It also provides aircraft engine component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military; and manufactures and delivers aerospace aftermarket spare parts. This segment primarily serves original equipment manufacturing industry. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pumps, pipe fittings, and other products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segment, Equipment and Engineering and Financial Services. The company offers diaphragm, angle seat, and sanitary ball valves; sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring, and clean-in-place return pumps; and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. In addition, the company offers underwriting related advisory services to financial institutions and corporate clients; and provides distribution and management services for direct banking products issued by small and medium commercial banks. It offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The company was formerly known as Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd in November 2020. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

