Contrasting CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CDK Global and Iota Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDK Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iota Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDK Global presently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.73%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than Iota Communications.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDK Global and Iota Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDK Global $1.96 billion 3.22 $207.50 million $3.05 16.99 Iota Communications $2.31 million 14.59 -$56.78 million N/A N/A

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than Iota Communications.

Volatility & Risk

CDK Global has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iota Communications has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Iota Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CDK Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Iota Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CDK Global and Iota Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDK Global 9.25% -62.84% 12.62% Iota Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CDK Global beats Iota Communications on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles. It also provides solutions to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. It serves approximately 30,000 retail locations and OEMs. CDK Global, Inc. has a partnership with Integrated Rental. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About Iota Communications

Iota Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities. The company also provides network hosting services; and BrightAI, an analytic platform that gathers data from end point devices such as sensors and thermostats using wireless connectivity and produces analysis reports to reflect useful information on energy consumption, as well as solar energy system installation services and LED lighting retrofit. In addition, it provides turn-key services to its commercial customers; and energy management, asset tracking, and predicative maintenance. The company was formerly known as Solbright Group, Inc. and changed its name to Iota Communications, Inc. in November 2018. Iota Communications, Inc. is based in New Hope, Pennsylvania.

