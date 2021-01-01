Contrasting IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) & Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) and Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of IVERIC bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Forte Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IVERIC bio and Forte Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IVERIC bio N/A -45.42% -41.94% Forte Biosciences N/A -417.87% -248.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IVERIC bio and Forte Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IVERIC bio $209.98 million 2.95 -$58.86 million ($1.39) -4.97 Forte Biosciences $40,000.00 11,679.42 -$63.52 million ($40.33) -0.90

IVERIC bio has higher revenue and earnings than Forte Biosciences. IVERIC bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forte Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IVERIC bio and Forte Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IVERIC bio 0 1 2 0 2.67 Forte Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

IVERIC bio presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.13%. Forte Biosciences has a consensus price target of $86.25, indicating a potential upside of 136.89%. Given Forte Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forte Biosciences is more favorable than IVERIC bio.

Risk and Volatility

IVERIC bio has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forte Biosciences has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IVERIC bio beats Forte Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing High temperature requirement A serine peptidase 1 protein inhibitors for the treatment of GA and other age-related retinal diseases. The company has a license agreement with the University of Florida Research Foundation and the University of Pennsylvania for the development and commercialization of novel adeno-associated virus gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and Best disease and other BEST1-related inherited retinal diseases. It also has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop gene therapy product candidates targeting Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10 and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease; and IRDs associated with mutations in the USH2A gene. The company was formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation and changed its name to IVERIC bio, Inc. in April 2019. IVERIC bio, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc. operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

