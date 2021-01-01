Contrasting KT (NYSE:KT) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

KT (NYSE:KT) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get KT alerts:

This table compares KT and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A Vonage -2.92% 6.18% 2.51%

KT has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for KT and Vonage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vonage 0 1 0 0 2.00

Vonage has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than KT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Vonage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Vonage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KT and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.72 billion 0.26 $519.29 million $1.07 10.29 Vonage $1.19 billion 2.69 -$19.48 million $0.19 67.76

KT has higher revenue and earnings than Vonage. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vonage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services. It also provides media and content services, including IPTV, satellite TV, TV home shopping, digital content distribution, information and communication technology platform consulting, digital music streaming, and downloading and online advertising; and credit card processing and other financial services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network, and satellite services; sells handsets and telecommunications equipment; develops and sells residential units and commercial real estate; and rents real estate properties. Further, it maintains public telephones; security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, PCS distribution, satellite broadcasting, cloud system implementation, network installation and management, and data center development and related services. Additionally, the company is involved in the Internet banking ASP and security solutions, sports group management, music contents investment, technology business finance, foreign investment, and electronic communication businesses. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 21,922,000 mobile subscribers and 8.4 million IPTV subscribers. KT Corporation has a strategic agreement with Jasmine Telecom Systems Public Company Limited for the operation of the data center and cloud service business. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone number, and Web-enabled voicemail. It also offers Vonage World and Vonage North America consumer plans. In addition, the company provides Vonage-enabled devices, which allow customers to use the Internet connection for their computer and telephones at the same time; and high-speed broadband Internet service that allows calls over the Internet either from a telephone through a Vonage-enabled device, or through soft phone software, or mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. sells its products through its sales agents, Websites, and toll free numbers for consumers and businesses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.